Milwaukee house fire, 11th and Ring, 8 rescued from second floor

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the scene of a structure fire near 11th and Ring on Tuesday morning. Two adults and six children were rescued from the second floor.



A Milwaukee home was damaged by fire early Tuesday morning, Oct. 8. Crews were called out to the area of 11th and Ring shortly after 4 a.m.

When firefighters arrived at the scene they found an exterior fire extending to the eaves of the attic at the rear of the structure. Eight people, two adults and six children, were trapped on the second floor.

All occupants were removed from the structure and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.