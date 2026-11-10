Milwaukee homicides, 3 killed; trial and key dates set

The Brief Thomas Seville Zollicoffer will go to trial on Monday for the August shooting deaths of Vanessa DeHerrera, Scott Bucholz, and Shamarla Hare. Elana Cole, accused of harboring Zollicoffer at her home during a days-long manhunt, had her case transferred to Zollicoffer's trial judge despite defense objections. Alleged getaway driver Sengchanh Phengphonsavanh is expected to enter a plea change on Monday, while Cole’s hearing is set for Tuesday; both are potential trial witnesses.



A woman accused of letting her cousin hide at her home, as police sought the man for allegedly shooting and killing three people this summer, will have her case heard before the judge who is set to preside over the man’s homicide trial next week.

Thomas Seville Zollicoffer, 37, is set to go to trial on Monday, November 16, the same day a third co-defendant is expected to plead out in the case.

Fatal shootings

The backstory:

Prosecutors say Zollicoffer shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, 26-year-old Vanessa DeHerrera, and her friend Scott Bucholz, 29, at an apartment near 21st and Pierce on August 8; less than 30 minutes later, Zollicoffer is accused of shooting and killing Shamarla Hare, 39, near 39th and Townsend.

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The killings prompted a days-long manhunt for Zollicoffer, who was arrested at the home of his cousin, Elana Cole, near 84th and Fiebrantz. In the days that followed his arrest, prosecutors charged Zollicoffer and Cole; Zollicoffer’s friend, Sengchanh Phengphonsavanh, was also charged with allegedly driving him to and from the crime scenes.

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Court proceedings

What To Know:

Both Phengphonsavanh and Cole are facing charges of harboring or aiding a felon; Cole also faces misdemeanor child neglect charges. On Tuesday, prosecutors requested, and judge Owen Piotrowski approved, reassigning Cole’s case to Judge David Borowski, who is handling both Phengphonsavanh and Zollicoffer’s cases. Cole’s defense attorney, Jason Canfield, objected to the request.

Elana Cole (left) and Sengchanh Phengphonsavanh (right)

Court records show Phengphonsavanh is expected to change his plea in the case on Monday, the same day Zollicoffer’s trial is set to begin. Cole’s case is expected to be heard before Borowski the following day. Both are listed as potential witnesses in the trial.

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While the speed at which cases involving serious crimes often take months or sometimes more than a year to get to a trial stage, Zollicoffer made a demand for a speedy trial, which is set to expire on Nov. 23. Also on Monday, Borowski is expected to decide on whether to hold a hearing regarding Zollicoffer’s request to suppress some or all of his statements to law enforcement, alleging violations of his constitutional rights and interrogation pressure.

In the days following Zollicoffer’s arrest, Borowski revoked nearly all of Zollicoffer’s jail communication privileges, after prosecutors said Zollicoffer tried to tamper with or intimidate witnesses in the case.