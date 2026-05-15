Milwaukee homicide, victim beaten to death; suspect shoots self: police

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A person was found beaten to death on Friday morning, May 15, and the suspect then took their own life.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 10:16 a.m., the 47-year-old victim was found dead from what appears to be blunt force trauma injuries near 9th and Atkinson.

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Police say the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.