Milwaukee police seek homicide suspect; man shot near 26th and Auer

The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for a Nov. 7 homicide.

Police said the suspect fired several shots near 26th and Auer around 3:20 p.m. that day. The victim was hit and ultimately died.

Police described the suspect as 20-25 years old, thin build with short hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.