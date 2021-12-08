Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police seek homicide suspect; man shot near 26th and Auer

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Suspect in 26th and Auer homicide (Courtesy: MPD)

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for a Nov. 7 homicide.

Police said the suspect fired several shots near 26th and Auer around 3:20 p.m. that day. The victim was hit and ultimately died.

Police described the suspect as 20-25 years old, thin build with short hair. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

