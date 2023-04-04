Milwaukee homicide at 18th and Meinecke, woman dead

article

A woman was found dead in a Milwaukee home near 18th and Meinecke Tuesday, April 4, and Milwaukee police said this is being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators are looking into what led to the woman's death.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.