24th and Keefe homicide, Milwaukee man charged in 2020 shooting

A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for a 2020 shooting that left a man dead on the city's north side.

Prosecutors say James Johnson, 32, shot the victim near 24th and Keefe and fled the scene.

Police were called to the shooting scene around 5 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2020. The victim was found shot and down in a vacant lot, without a pulse and not breathing. He later died of his injuries.

An autopsy found the victim had two gunshot wounds to the back and chest caused by a single bullet "fired from intermediate range." The cause of death was the gunshot wounds and the manner of death was ruled a homicide, according to a criminal complaint.

Eight days after the shooting, police spoke with a woman who witnessed the shooting. The complaint states she and Johnson were arguing, and she went leave a home near the homicide scene.

As she tried to leave, the complaint states Johnson started to punch her and push her to the ground – beating her with a backpack. A man who she did not know, the complaint states, intervened and told Johnson he "should not be beating a woman."

The complaint states Johnson went back into the home and came out brandishing a shotgun, moved toward the man and shot him. Johnson ran back into the home, and the woman ran to the victim. Shortly after, the complaint states the woman noticed Johnson's vehicle was no longer parked outside, and the shotgun was missing.

During the investigation, police also spoke to a family member of the victim. The family member said he and the victim were outside on a porch near 24th and Keefe shortly before the homicide. The family member said he went inside to use the bathroom, heard gunshots and saw the victim fall in the vacant lot. He than ran to the victim and stayed there until police arrived.

Johnson made his initial court appearance on June 1, and a judge set cash bond at $40,000. He is due back in court on June 9.