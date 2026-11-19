The Brief Milwaukee’s Holiday Lights Festival begins Thursday, with performances, treats and fireworks at Pere Marquette Park. Light displays will transform four downtown parks and multiple streets through Jan. 1, 2027. Street decorations will line several downtown corridors, including an 18-block stretch of chandeliers over Wisconsin Avenue.



Downtown Milwaukee will glow again this holiday season with the 28th annual Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival, kicking off on Thursday, Nov. 19.

The six-week event, presented by Johnson Financial Group, begins at 5:30 p.m. at Pere Marquette Park with live performances, treats and a firework show. The festival runs through Jan. 1, 2027.

Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival

The Details:

A holiday dance party led by Kid Boogie Down starts at 5:30 p.m., followed by the main show at 6:30 p.m. Performers include carolers from Milwaukee Repertory Theater's "A Christmas Carol," Young Dance Academy, King’s Chord from Rufus King High School, RESPECT! A Tribute to the Queen of Soul, Dance Academy of Mexico, and Jenny Thiel.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will also make an appearance.

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Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival

After the kickoff, residents and visitors can view light displays coordinated by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 through Jan. 1. Four downtown parks will feature themed installations: "Community Spirit Park" at Cathedral Square Park, "Santa’s Celebration Square powered by We Energies" at Zeidler Union Square, "¡Felices Fiestas!" at Pere Marquette Park and "Slice of Ice Lights" at Red Arrow Park.

Street decorations will line several downtown corridors, including an 18-block stretch of silver and gold chandeliers over Wisconsin Avenue.

Jingle Bus

The Details:

The Jingle Bus, a 40-minute narrated tour of downtown holiday sights, will operate Fridays through Sundays from Dec. 12 to 27. Tours will leave from the festival’s new Warming House at the Milwaukee County Historical Society, 910 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

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Tickets are $8 per person, excluding tax and fees, and advance purchases are encouraged. Spanish tours will be available on select nights. Discounted parking at several nearby lots will be available for Jingle Bus riders, courtesy of Interstate Parking.

More information about the Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival and Jingle Bus tickets is available on the festival website .

The Source: Information in this post was collected and produced by FOX6 News, with information from Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21.



