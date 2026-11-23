The Brief Milwaukee police data shows nearly 89% of more than 5,400 hit-and-run crashes went unsolved last year. Only one of 11 deadly hit-and-run cases recorded in 2025 was cleared for criminal charges. Police say hiding vehicles and missing evidence make catching fleeing drivers difficult.



Thousands of hit-and-run crashes are happening on Milwaukee streets every year. After a recent string of deadly hit-and-runs, families of the victims told FOX6 Investigators they wish police would do more.

Milwaukee Police Department data shows more than 5,000 hit-and-runs last year, with nearly 89% of cases going unsolved. Now, many families are left waiting for justice and asking why so many of these criminals are never caught.

Fatal 2022 hit-and-run

What they're saying:

They say time waits for no one, but for Gloria Shaw, time has stood still since Aug. 28, 2022.

"Nothing braced me for when I got to the hospital, and they took me into a private room," Shaw said.

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That was the day her 23-year-old son, Xavier Davis, was hit and killed while crossing the street near Fiserv Forum.

"I never got to see Xavier alive after that," Shaw said.

Police said a driver in a pickup truck ran a red light, hit him, and drove off. Despite multiple surveillance cameras near the intersection, blurry photos of the suspect's truck are the only pieces of evidence Shaw has seen. More than four years later, no charges have been filed, and hardly any questions have been answered.

"It’s a nightmare. Every day you always think, because there’s no closure, you always think there’s going to be a text message, there’s going to be a phone call or something to say, ‘Hey Miss Shaw, we need you to come in,’" Shaw said.

Hit-and-runs in Milwaukee

By the numbers:

Davis’s case is far from the only one. Thousands of drivers leave the scene of crashes in Milwaukee every year, and the vast majority get away with it.

Milwaukee Police Department data shows more than 5,400 hit-and-run crashes in 2025. Just 3% of incidents were referred for criminal charges, and another 8% were issued tickets. That means nearly 89% of cases went unsolved.

As for deadly hit-and-run crashes, Milwaukee police recorded 11 in 2025. Police assigned all 11 cases to an investigator, but cleared only one, meaning they referred charges to the district attorney's office.

"We don’t necessarily hold them accountable, but previously, like I said, we just don’t have the pieces to put together to figure out who was driving that car or even sometimes what car was involved," said Milwaukee Police Officer William Hanney.

Hanney works in the department's Crash Reconstruction Unit, which handles severe hit-and-run cases, including fatalities. He said even in cases with some evidence, tracking down the drivers is difficult.

"Think of how many garages there are in the city or other places where if somebody gets out of that view of different security cameras it’s relatively easy to hide a vehicle," Hanney said.

MPD Crash Reconstruction Unit

What To Know:

The Milwaukee Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Unit has five members. Last year, they averaged 120 cases.

"I have files open on my desk from hit-and-runs that are three, four years old still," Hanney said.

Hanney said resources are not the problem. In many cases, he said, there is not much officers can do without drivers coming forward.

"It’s a terrible situation to be in, and it’s not that we’re not looking into the cases and trying to solve them, it’s just that sometimes we don’t have the one missing puzzle piece that sometimes falls on just the driver who was involved," Hanney said.

Shaw is holding onto hope that someone will come forward. Until then, she is watching every truck that passes, wondering if one could be the driver who killed her son.

"It’ll help close a hole that’s been open for a really long time," Shaw said.

July hit-and-run

What they're saying:

Sarah Rosenau is hoping she does not end up in the same boat.

"Justice can take a long time, I know that," Rosenau said.

Her partner, 47-year-old Troy Lewek, was hit and killed in July just steps away from their home near 22nd and National. Surveillance video shows Lewek crossing the street before he was hit. A car can be seen speeding toward him before a driver hit him and kept going. Lewek's body was still in the street when a second car hit him a few moments later and drove off.

Authorities charged the first driver, 46-year-old Travis Doss, with hit-and-run resulting in death. He is awaiting trial and has been released on bail.

"He could be driving still and that upsets me to think he’s still behind the wheel and we can’t even share moments with our loved one," Rosenau said.

Police still have not caught the second driver.

"I don’t know if they’re trying as hard because they believe that the first vehicle is what did the damage," Rosenau said.

As these families wait for answers, they are holding onto memories.

"He was the life of the party and he worked hard. And he just liked to make people laugh; he really did. He was a jokester," Rosenau said.

Their loved ones were taken in a matter of seconds. But as the wait for justice drags on, the people responsible continue to drive away.

"He had a smile that could light up a room, a very big bright personality. If you asked him to walk to the moon with you, he would have," Shaw said.

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While families of the victims are concerned officers are not doing enough to solve these cases, the reality is that this is not just a Milwaukee problem. Drivers are rarely caught in hit-and-runs nationwide.

Using Flock

Dig deeper:

One way to potentially solve hit-and-runs is controversial, as Flock Safety says its cameras are good for investigating and closing hit-and-run cases more efficiently.

Another approach to solving hit-and-runs used by some states is through an alert system, like AMBER Alerts, notifying people when there is information about a hit-and-run. Wisconsin law does require police to send out a public emergency alert after a fatal hit-and-run when there is enough information about the suspect. FOX6 Investigators are looking into that part of the story further.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Nicole Herzog and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.