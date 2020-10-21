Milwaukee Health Dept. offers shuttle service for COVID-19 testing

The City of Milwaukee Health Department is offering free shuttle service to the Miller Park COVID-19 testing site. The shuttle will operate continuously from 10:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on weekdays, beginning a half-hour before testing starts.

The Miller Park site is already open to both drive-up and walk-up patrons.

According to a press release, the shuttle travels a predetermined route through downtown Milwaukee, making stops at multiple transfer points for Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) buses. While the Miller Park shuttle is not an MCTS service, it does follow the old Route 90 - Brewers Line.

People riding the shuttle to the Miller Park testing site should look for yellow signs at the designated stops. The shuttle will operate using Lamers buses.

Passengers aboard the shuttle will be required to wear masks. Seating on the shuttle is arranged to maintain social distancing.

The Health Department is using Federal CARES Act funds to support the shuttle operation. An additional shuttle route to the Miller Park testing site is in the planning stages and could begin service as soon as next week.

The current shuttle service includes the following stops:

On Water Street & at Juneau Avenue – connecting MCTS Routes 15, 33, 57 and GreenLine.

Water & State – Routes 15, 57 and GreenLine

Kilbourn & Van Buren – Route 30 and Streetcar

Prospect & Mason – Routes 14 and GoldLine

Wisconsin + Cass – Routes 14, GoldLine and CoachLine regional buses

Wisconsin + Jackson – Routes 14, 30 and GoldLine

Wisconsin + Water – Routes 14, 15 30, 57, GoldLine and GreenLine

Wisconsin + 2nd Street – Routes 14, 19, 30, BlueLine and GoldLine

Wisconsin + 6th Street – Routes 12, 14, 30, 31, 80, BlueLine and GoldLine

Wisconsin + 12th Street – Routes 12, 14, 30, 31, BlueLine and GoldLine

Wisconsin + 16th Street – Routes 14, 30, 31, BlueLine and GoldLine

Wisconsin + 27th Street – Routes 30, PurpleLine and GoldLine

Wisconsin + 35th Street – Routes 30, 35, and GoldLine

Additional information is available at https://city.milwaukee.gov/covidtesting.