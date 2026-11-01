Milwaukee Halloween weekend shootings; 1 dead, 7 wounded
MILWAUKEE - One teen is dead and seven others, including a 7-year-old, were wounded in separate shootings over Halloween weekend.
6th and Rogers
What we know:
Milwaukee police were called to a shooting at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1.
A 17-year-old was taken to a hospital where they were later pronounced dead.
A 15-year-old and a 19-year-old were also wounded and taken to local hospitals for treatment.
Police are searching for unknown suspects.
29th and Villard
What we know:
A 23-year-old arrived at a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
A 17-year-old also arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later taken into custody. Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
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According to Milwaukee police, the shooting occurred at around 3:11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1.
Police are searching for additional unknown suspects.
17th and Lloyd
What we know:
Milwaukee police were dispatched to the shooting scene at around 4 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1.
A 17-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police are searching for unknown suspects.
41st and Garfield
What we know:
Milwaukee police responded to the shooting scene on Saturday, Oct. 31, at around 1:15 a.m.
A 7-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
A 16-year-old is in custody. Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
42nd and Burleigh
What we know:
A 30-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment after a shooting near 42nd and Burleigh on Oct. 31 at around 2:24 a.m.
Police are searching for unknown suspects.
MPD tips
What we don't know:
All shootings are still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
What they're saying:
Milwaukee police urges the public to properly secure firearms and keep them away from children.
The Source: Information in this post is from the Milwaukee Police Department.