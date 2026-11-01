Milwaukee Halloween weekend shootings; 1 dead, 7 wounded

The Brief One teen is dead, and two others were wounded in a shooting near 6th and Rogers overnight Sunday, Nov. 1. Five other people, including a 7-year-old, were wounded in four other shootings over the weekend. Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.



One teen is dead and seven others, including a 7-year-old, were wounded in separate shootings over Halloween weekend.

6th and Rogers

What we know:

Milwaukee police were called to a shooting at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1.

A 17-year-old was taken to a hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

A 15-year-old and a 19-year-old were also wounded and taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Police are searching for unknown suspects.

29th and Villard

What we know:

A 23-year-old arrived at a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A 17-year-old also arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later taken into custody. Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

According to Milwaukee police, the shooting occurred at around 3:11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Police are searching for additional unknown suspects.

17th and Lloyd

What we know:

Milwaukee police were dispatched to the shooting scene at around 4 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1.

A 17-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police are searching for unknown suspects.

41st and Garfield

What we know:

Milwaukee police responded to the shooting scene on Saturday, Oct. 31, at around 1:15 a.m.

A 7-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A 16-year-old is in custody. Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

42nd and Burleigh

What we know:

A 30-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment after a shooting near 42nd and Burleigh on Oct. 31 at around 2:24 a.m.

Police are searching for unknown suspects.

MPD tips

What we don't know:

All shootings are still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

What they're saying:

Milwaukee police urges the public to properly secure firearms and keep them away from children.