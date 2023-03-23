Girls' Day: Milwaukee leaders, students discuss public service

Milwaukee City Hall on Thursday hosted middle and high school girls for the 13th annual Girls' Day.

The event aims to expose students to possible careers in public service and elected office. The students took part in discussions about leadership and met with local leaders.

"It just means, seeing women do things that I want to see myself do, or not even myself, my sisters do, or my people in general do, it just makes me want to be inspired, and seeing different fields or different techniques and stuff just makes want to…explore those careers," said Amora Cannon, a high school junior.

Alds. Milele Coggs, Marina Dimitrijevic and JoCasta Zamarripa co-sponsored the event. They said they want the girls to know how important it is for them to be represented in public service.