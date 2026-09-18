Milwaukee gas prices jump overnight, small business feels squeeze

The Brief Gas prices in the Milwaukee area have climbed to an average of $4.39 a gallon. Higher fuel costs are affecting local small business operations, including lawn care services. AAA reports prices rose 11 cents overnight, driven by global conflicts and refinery issues.



If you have filled up lately, you know it has been ugly. Gas prices have shot up in the last month.

Local perspective:

The average gas price in the Milwaukee area is $4.39 a gallon, jumping 11 cents overnight, according to AAA.

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AAA said it is hard to predict how high prices will go and just how long this will last. The highest average in the area occurred in 2022 when gas reached more than $5.18 a gallon.

Big picture view:

Conflict with Iran, as well as the war between Russia and Ukraine, have pushed the prices up. A refinery issue in Joliet, Illinois, has contributed to increases in the Midwest.

Matt Lawonn

Why you should care:

It is tough for everyone, especially small businesses that rely on gas. Matt Lawonn, the owner of Lawonn Lawn and Landscaping in Menomonee Falls said he’s watched prices increase since April. That has meant paying a lot more to fill up his trucks and mowers. He spends $1,200 to $1,500 a month on fuel and is doing what he can to save.

"Making sure that our routes are very efficient. Evaluating whether or not running all the way up to West Bend or other areas are effective and efficient for us. Making sure we fill up only when we have to. It’s just an interesting time right now," he said.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ashley Sears and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.

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