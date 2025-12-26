Milwaukee garbage truck collides with pedestrian; 64-year-old hurt
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 64-year-old pedestrian was struck by a garbage truck on the city's south side on Friday morning, Dec. 26.
What we know:
Officials say the incident happened shortly before 7 a.m. Friday.
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
The driver of the garbage truck remained on scene, police said.
