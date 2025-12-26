Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee garbage truck collides with pedestrian; 64-year-old hurt

Published  December 26, 2025 4:40pm CST
Milwaukee
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • A pedestrian was struck by a garbage truck on Milwaukee's south side shortly before 7 a.m. on Friday.
    • The victim, 64, was transported to a hospital with injuries.
    • The driver of the garbage truck remained at the scene to cooperate with police officials.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 64-year-old pedestrian was struck by a garbage truck on the city's south side on Friday morning, Dec. 26.

Garbage truck collides with pedestrian

What we know:

Officials say the incident happened shortly before 7 a.m. Friday. 

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

The driver of the garbage truck remained on scene, police said. 

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

