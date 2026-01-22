Milwaukee garbage, recycling pickup delayed due to extreme cold weather
MILWAUKEE - Due to the extreme cold forecast for Friday and Saturday, Jan 23–24, all garbage and recycling pickup, along with sanitation collection work in Milwaukee will be suspended on those days.
Non-emergency sanitation services delayed
What we know:
The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) said that only emergency outdoor work will be done during this time.
The city's drop-off centers will also be closed on Friday and Saturday.
To catch up on missed collections, DPW crews will work extended hours next week. Residents are asked to keep their carts at their normal collection spot until they are collected.
What's still open
What we know:
Milwaukee City Hall will remain open, and residents can continue to access services indoors.
The Milwaukee Tow Lot will be open on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents are encouraged to call 414-286-2700 before coming in, as some questions or issues may be resolved over the phone without an in-person visit.
