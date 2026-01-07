Milwaukee garage floor collapses beneath parked cars; no injuries
MILWAUKEE - A driver escaped injury after a garage floor collapsed inside a Milwaukee apartment building on the city’s Lower East Side, causing two vehicles to fall into a sinkhole Wednesday night, Jan. 7.
What we know:
The incident was reported around 5:32 p.m. at 1041 E. Knapp St., according to the Milwaukee Fire Department. Fire crews responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident and discovered structural damage inside a garage.
Officials said a car had pulled into a parking stall and the driver heard an unusual noise and questioned if he ran over something. He backed out and pulled in again and the garage floor collapsed, which ended with two cars falling into the hole.
The driver was not injured.
Fire officials said the Heavy Urban Rescue Team was called to assess the structure but determined no immediate life safety threat existed. The Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services building inspector was on scene and deemed it unnecessary to have MFD on scene.
Officials said the scene was turned over to MPD and DNS.
Dig deeper:
Inspectors on scene told FOX6 News that the structure would not be cleared Wednesday night, but recovery efforts were expected to begin within the hour.
Milwaukee police said they did not have additional information to release as of this report.
The Source: FOX6 News had a crew on the scene and got information from the Milwaukee Fire Department.