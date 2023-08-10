Milwaukee garage burglary, man sought

article

Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted in a burglary that occurred on Aug. 6.

Police said he forced entry to a residential garage and stole property. It happened at approximately 11 a.m. near 7th and Scott.



Police described the man as Hispanic, in his mid-30s, approximately 5'8" tall, weighing 185 pounds with dark, short hair. He is clean-shaven and was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt, light shorts and dark shoes.

He has tattoos of 414 on his right calf and a Michael Jordan symbol on the right side of the back of his neck.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7222 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.