Milwaukee football camp inspires kids after tragic loss

The Brief The Battle of the State football camp is aimed to inspire Wisconsin youth. The event featured top teams statewide for children ages 7 to 13. The camp honored 11-year-old player Deon "Mister" Sargent, who was tragically killed in September of 2025.



Despite tragic loss of yesterday, Carvell Brooks said the Battle of the State football camp aims to inspire a new tomorrow for Wisconsin youth.

"It brings the best out of kids, it brings people together, it brings the best out of the youth," Brooks said.

Brooks is the director of Brew City Youth League, a league featuring 14 of the state's best teams made up of players ages 7 to 13. He is also the director and coach of the C.L.E. Panthers.

"We have the community together, we have the opportunity to be on an MPS Field, on a nice field and bring everyone together, no violence, everyone’s having fun," he said.

C.L.E. stands for Changing Lives Through Entertainment. It is a mission that he said stands on stronger now than ever before after the tragic loss of 11-year-old player Deon Sargent, who was shot and killed by a 13-year-old in Milwaukee in September of 2025.

"We definitely used that as inspiration, and we used that situation to actually mold other kids and let them know we got to keep pushing on what could happen or what to do, if you do the right things."

This is the first time this camp has been held. Brooks said he is already hoping to bring it back to Jimmy Banks Memorial Stadium next year.

"What we’re doing today hasn’t been done in years. The community here being able to use the MPS facilities that we’re using today. So we’re honored and blessed to be able to use this facility and we’re hoping that we can use it again," he said.

And aside from hosting another year of this camp, Brooks said he envisions hosting an all-star game here too. Brooks is hoping to gain funding to provide proper facilities for the youth football program. To donate or support the league or team, contact Carvell Brooks at 414-687-3343.