Milwaukee Flood Mitigation Task Force; plan for flooding safety work

The Brief Leaders from the City, County, and MMSD formed a Flood Mitigation Task Force on Friday to address the region's increasing flood risks. The panel, led by Mayor Johnson and County Executive Crowley, will develop both immediate and long-term safety plans for critical infrastructure. Efforts will prioritize high-risk areas and sites that have suffered repeated damage to protect roads, bridges, and parks.



Leaders in metropolitan Milwaukee announced on Friday, April 17, the formation of a Flood Mitigation Task Force, which would plan for both short-term and long-term flooding safety work.

New task force formed

What we know:

A news release says the new task force includes Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, and MMSD Executive Director Kevin Shafer.

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The panel will combine the expertise of the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District, the City of Milwaukee, and Milwaukee County to address the increasing frequency of serious flooding in the region, officials said.

What they're saying:

"The work of the panel will prioritize mitigation in locations facing the highest risk including sites that have been flooded repeatedly in recent years," said Mayor Johnson.

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"The extreme weather events that have hit Milwaukee County pose a real threat to the infrastructure that supports our environment, economy, and way of life," said County Executive Crowley. "We must take action before the next major flood or storm further damages the roads, bridges, parks, and essential infrastructure that residents rely on.

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