Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Waukesha County
12
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 6:30 PM CDT, Waukesha County, Walworth County, Jefferson County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 5:48 PM CDT until FRI 6:30 PM CDT, Washington County, Fond Du Lac County, Sheboygan County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 5:33 PM CDT until FRI 6:15 PM CDT, Walworth County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 8:30 AM CDT, Racine County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Ozaukee County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Kenosha County, Jefferson County, Jefferson County, Dodge County, Jefferson County, Jefferson County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 6:15 PM CDT, Jefferson County, Dodge County
Tornado Watch
from FRI 12:42 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Milwaukee County, Dodge County, Washington County, Fond Du Lac County, Sheboygan County, Racine County, Kenosha County, Ozaukee County, Waukesha County, Walworth County, Jefferson County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 5:46 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Walworth County
River Flood Watch
is in effect, Jefferson County
Flood Watch
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Washington County, Walworth County, Dodge County, Jefferson County, Racine County, Kenosha County, Sheboygan County, Ozaukee County, Milwaukee County, Fond Du Lac County, Waukesha County

Milwaukee Flood Mitigation Task Force; plan for flooding safety work

By
Published  April 17, 2026 4:09pm CDT
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
What to do if you have flood damage

What to do if you have flood damage

The Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services has some tips for residents who have experienced residential flooding due to severe storms.

The Brief

    • Leaders from the City, County, and MMSD formed a Flood Mitigation Task Force on Friday to address the region's increasing flood risks.
    • The panel, led by Mayor Johnson and County Executive Crowley, will develop both immediate and long-term safety plans for critical infrastructure.
    • Efforts will prioritize high-risk areas and sites that have suffered repeated damage to protect roads, bridges, and parks.

MILWAUKEE - Leaders in metropolitan Milwaukee announced on Friday, April 17, the formation of a Flood Mitigation Task Force, which would plan for both short-term and long-term flooding safety work. 

New task force formed

What we know:

A news release says the new task force includes Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, and MMSD Executive Director Kevin Shafer. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The panel will combine the expertise of the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District, the City of Milwaukee, and Milwaukee County to address the increasing frequency of serious flooding in the region, officials said.

What they're saying:

"The work of the panel will prioritize mitigation in locations facing the highest risk including sites that have been flooded repeatedly in recent years," said Mayor Johnson. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"The extreme weather events that have hit Milwaukee County pose a real threat to the infrastructure that supports our environment, economy, and way of life," said County Executive Crowley. "We must take action before the next major flood or storm further damages the roads, bridges, parks, and essential infrastructure that residents rely on.

Related

LIVE UPDATES: Tornado watch for SE Wisconsin until 8 p.m.
article

LIVE UPDATES: Tornado watch for SE Wisconsin until 8 p.m.

Southeast Wisconsin is anticipating another round of severe weather Friday following storms that brought wind, rain, hail, flash floods and, in some areas, tornadoes earlier this week. Follow the latest updates below.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the office of Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

MilwaukeeNews