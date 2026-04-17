Milwaukee Flood Mitigation Task Force; plan for flooding safety work
MILWAUKEE - Leaders in metropolitan Milwaukee announced on Friday, April 17, the formation of a Flood Mitigation Task Force, which would plan for both short-term and long-term flooding safety work.
New task force formed
What we know:
A news release says the new task force includes Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, and MMSD Executive Director Kevin Shafer.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The panel will combine the expertise of the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District, the City of Milwaukee, and Milwaukee County to address the increasing frequency of serious flooding in the region, officials said.
What they're saying:
"The work of the panel will prioritize mitigation in locations facing the highest risk including sites that have been flooded repeatedly in recent years," said Mayor Johnson.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
"The extreme weather events that have hit Milwaukee County pose a real threat to the infrastructure that supports our environment, economy, and way of life," said County Executive Crowley. "We must take action before the next major flood or storm further damages the roads, bridges, parks, and essential infrastructure that residents rely on.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the office of Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.