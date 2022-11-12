Floral shop fire at Milwaukee strip mall, no injuries
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a three-alarm fire at a strip mall on the city's north side Saturday afternoon, Nov. 12.
Officials said the call came in around 1:45 p.m. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke – but no visible fire – at EBS Floral Shop near Teutonia and Florist
Milwaukee and North Shore fire crews knocked down the flames and prevented them from spreading further.
No one was hurt, the fire department said; everyone evacuated before fire crews arrived. Damage inside where fire originated was described as "extreme," and nearby stores had smoke damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.