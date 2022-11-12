Expand / Collapse search

Floral shop fire at Milwaukee strip mall, no injuries

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Fire at EBS Floral Shop on Teutonia Avenue, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a three-alarm fire at a strip mall on the city's north side Saturday afternoon, Nov. 12.

Officials said the call came in around 1:45 p.m. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke – but no visible fire – at EBS Floral Shop near Teutonia and Florist

Milwaukee and North Shore fire crews knocked down the flames and prevented them from spreading further.

No one was hurt, the fire department said; everyone evacuated before fire crews arrived. Damage inside where fire originated was described as "extreme," and nearby stores had smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.