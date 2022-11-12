Floral shop fire at Milwaukee strip mall, no injuries

article

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a three-alarm fire at a strip mall on the city's north side Saturday afternoon, Nov. 12.

Officials said the call came in around 1:45 p.m. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke – but no visible fire – at EBS Floral Shop near Teutonia and Florist

Milwaukee and North Shore fire crews knocked down the flames and prevented them from spreading further.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No one was hurt, the fire department said; everyone evacuated before fire crews arrived. Damage inside where fire originated was described as "extreme," and nearby stores had smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.