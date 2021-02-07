Milwaukee fire crews battle blaze near 17th and Lloyd

article

Milwaukee fire crews were called to a house fire near N. 17th Street and W. Lloyd Street Sunday morning, Feb. 7.

Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Hegeman said the 2.5 story, wood-frame house has extensive damage. Winds and the cold weather played a factor in the speed of extinguishing the fire.

No injuries were reported, but one person is seeking assistance from the Red Cross.

The fire is still under investigation. There is no info on the fire's cause or damages at this time.

Deputy Chief Hegeman said he commends the men and women fighting the fire and the weather conditions at the same time, saying "they did a fantastic job."