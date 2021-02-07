Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fire crews battle blaze near 17th and Lloyd

Published 
Updated just in
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee fire crews were called to a house fire near N. 17th Street and W. Lloyd Street Sunday morning, Feb. 7.

Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Hegeman said the 2.5 story, wood-frame house has extensive damage. Winds and the cold weather played a factor in the speed of extinguishing the fire. 

No injuries were reported, but one person is seeking assistance from the Red Cross.

The fire is still under investigation. There is no info on the fire's cause or damages at this time.

Deputy Chief Hegeman said he commends the men and women fighting the fire and the weather conditions at the same time, saying "they did a fantastic job."

Multiple departments battle Cudahy house fire
slideshow

Multiple departments battle Cudahy house fire

The Cudahy Fire Department was called to a house fire near Hately and Squire Saturday evening.

Smoke billows from business fire near I-94 in Waukesha County
slideshow

Smoke billows from business fire near I-94 in Waukesha County

Smoke could be seen for miles around as a large fire blazed at a Waukesha County business company on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 6.