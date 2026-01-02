Milwaukee fire near Buffum and Townsend, 2 people rescued

article

Milwaukee firefighters rescued two people from a home on the city's north side Friday morning, Jan. 2.

What we know:

The fire department was called at around 8:15 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene near Buffum and Townsend, they saw smoke coming from the front of the home.

Firefighters learned there were two people trapped inside. Crews first put ladders up to the second floor, searched and found one person. They then found the second person in the attic.

Both people who were rescued were conscious and breathing. They were taken to a hospital with what MFD described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters extinguished a fire on the second floor. It was deemed under control just after 8:30 a.m.

What we don't know:

The Milwaukee Fire Department and Milwaukee Police Department investigative units are still looking into the cause of the fire and how it started.