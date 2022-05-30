Milwaukee fire at liquor store, apartment; no injuries

Fire crews were called to the scene of a rubbish fire near 35th and Silver Spring shortly before 5 a.m.

The fire spread to the liquor store with apartments above at that location and became fully engulfed.

They first had reports of one trapped person who turned out to be accounted for and not in danger. No one was injured.

The building is currently uninhabitable, according to Milwaukee fire.

This is currently still under investigation with MFD and MPD still on scene