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The Brief A two-alarm fire damaged three homes on Milwaukee's north side. It started in a boarded-up home near 37th and North. The Red Cross was notified to help displaced residents.



A two-alarm fire damaged three homes on Milwaukee's north side Saturday morning, March 28.

What we know:

Milwaukee firefighters were called to the scene, near 37th and North, at around 9:10 a.m. FOX6 News at the scene found one home with significant fire damage to its roof.

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MFD said the fire started in a boarded-up home and extended to neighboring homes to the north and south. Firefighters evacuated the occupants of the home to the north.

The Red Cross was notified to help the displaced residents. No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

MFD did not release any information about how the fire may have started.

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