Milwaukee house fire, 28th and Locust; Red Cross assisting displaced family

article

The Brief A house fire broke out in Milwaukee near 28th and Locust on Sunday, Dec. 1. The structure sustained significant damage and is inhabitable. There were no injuries to any occupants or firefighters.



A house fire broke out in Milwaukee on Sunday, Dec. 1.

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded around 4:15 p.m. near 28th and Locust. Crews found the fire in the back of the residence that was extending up the exterior to the second floor and attic area.

The fire was quickly brought under control. The structure sustained significant damage and is inhabitable.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Battalion Chief told FOX6 News that three kids were playing with fire and ended up setting a bed on fire. When it began to spread, the mother got the kids out of the house.

There were no injuries to any of the occupants or firefighters. The American Red Cross is assisting the now-displaced family.

The fire is being investigated by the MFD Fire Investigation Unit and MPD.