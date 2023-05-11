Milwaukee fire, 28th and Fond du Lac, no injuries

article

Firefighters on Thursday morning, May 11 responded to the scene of a house fire near 28th and Fond du Lac in Milwaukee. The call came in around 5:15 a.m.

The house was vacant. No injuries have been reported.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.