Milwaukee fire, 28th and Fond du Lac, no injuries
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Thursday morning, May 11 responded to the scene of a house fire near 28th and Fond du Lac in Milwaukee. The call came in around 5:15 a.m.
The house was vacant. No injuries have been reported.
No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.