Milwaukee fire; 2 homes suffer 'extreme' damage, Red Cross assisting

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The Brief Milwaukee firefighters responded to a house fire near Newhall and Newport Tuesday morning. The fire extended to a second home. One person was taken to the hospital as a precaution.



Two Milwaukee homes were damaged by a fire on Tuesday morning, May 5.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, around 12:40 a.m. crews were called out to the area of Newhall and Newport for the report of pallets burning between two homes.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a two-and-a-half-story structure on fire – with flames extending to a nearby two-and-a-half-story structure.

All residents were able to get out safely.

One person was taken to the hospital as a precaution and several others were examined by MFD paramedics on the scene.

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The Milwaukee Fire Department says a damage estimate is unavailable at this time. However, both homes suffered extreme fire damage and are uninhabitable.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents of both buildings.

The cause is under investigation by the MFD Fire Investigation Unit to determine cause and origin. There were no injuries to any firefighters.