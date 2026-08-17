Milwaukee fire near 18th and Mineral, house uninhabitable

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The Brief A fire caused serious damage to a multifamily home near 18th and Mineral in Milwaukee on Monday, Aug. 17. The fire caused extensive damage to the roof and attic area, making the home uninhabitable. No occupants or firefighters were hurt.



A multifamily home in Milwaukee is uninhabitable after a fire tore through the attic on Monday evening, Aug. 17.

Fire response

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews responded to the home just after 5 p.m. and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the attic of the 2.5-story, four-family residence.

Finding and accessing the attic proved difficult for firefighters and out of an abundance of caution and a need for additional firefighters, a 2nd alarm was requested, which basically doubled the on-scene resources.

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Damage to the attic and roof

At one point, all firefighters were ordered out of the building and off the roof due to the volume of fire. Firefighters sprayed water from the outside until interior conditions changed.

There is extensive damage to the attic and roof area, making the building inhabitable. The American Red Cross is helping tenants with housing arrangements.

The residence was searched for people three different times and all searches proved clear. There was a report of a missing occupant, but the person was found at the rear of the building in the alley, unharmed.

There are no known injuries to the occupants or firefighters.

The cause is under investigation by the MFD Fire Investigation Unit and Milwaukee police.