Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fire near 13th and Becher, no injuries reported

By
Published  January 23, 2026 9:37pm CST
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Residential fire near 13th and Becher

The Brief

    • Milwaukee firefighters responded to a house fire on the city's south side.
    • It happened near 13th and Becher on Friday afternoon.
    • No injures were reported.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters responded to a house fire on the city's south side Friday afternoon, Jan. 23.

What we know:

It happened near 13th and Becher. The Milwaukee Fire Department said the fire was on the second floor of a two-and-a-half-story structure. It took an hour-and-a-half to get the fire under control.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

At this time, the cause of the fire has not been determined.

Featured

Milwaukee U-Haul storage facility fire; unit renters suffer big losses
article

Milwaukee U-Haul storage facility fire; unit renters suffer big losses

Milwaukee firefighters spent hours in the bitter cold on Thursday night, Jan. 21, battling a 5-alarm fire at a storage facility on the city's south side.

The Source: FOX6 News requested information from the Milwaukee Fire Department and went to the scene.

MilwaukeeNews