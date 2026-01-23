Milwaukee fire near 13th and Becher, no injuries reported
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters responded to a house fire on the city's south side Friday afternoon, Jan. 23.
What we know:
It happened near 13th and Becher. The Milwaukee Fire Department said the fire was on the second floor of a two-and-a-half-story structure. It took an hour-and-a-half to get the fire under control.
No injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
At this time, the cause of the fire has not been determined.
The Source: FOX6 News requested information from the Milwaukee Fire Department and went to the scene.