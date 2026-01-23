Milwaukee fire near 13th and Becher, no injuries reported

article

The Brief Milwaukee firefighters responded to a house fire on the city's south side. It happened near 13th and Becher on Friday afternoon. No injures were reported.



Milwaukee firefighters responded to a house fire on the city's south side Friday afternoon, Jan. 23.

What we know:

It happened near 13th and Becher. The Milwaukee Fire Department said the fire was on the second floor of a two-and-a-half-story structure. It took an hour-and-a-half to get the fire under control.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

At this time, the cause of the fire has not been determined.

Featured article