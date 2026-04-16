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Milwaukee Film Festival opens with ‘Ueck’ premiere honoring Bob Uecker

By and
Published  April 16, 2026 9:16pm CDT
Entertainment
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • The Milwaukee Film Festival opened with the premiere of "Ueck," honoring Bob Uecker.
    • Opening night screenings sold out quickly as the documentary debuted.
    • Organizers say the film highlights Uecker’s life, humor and lasting legacy.

MILWAUKEE - The 2026 Milwaukee Film Festival is underway, opening Thursday night, April 26, with the world premiere of "Ueck," a documentary honoring Milwaukee icon Bob Uecker.

What we know:

Filmmakers and special guests walked the red carpet at the Oriental Theatre ahead of the screening, celebrating a film that highlights Uecker’s life, humor and lasting impact on baseball and the city.

The documentary offers an intimate look at Uecker’s career, family and friendships, serving as a tribute to a hometown legend who died in January 2025.

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Opening night screenings quickly sold out. A second showing for Friday evening also sold out within hours.

What they're saying:

"As soon as we found out that this was an option, we were like, ‘Obviously it’s going to be ‘Ueck.’ It’s just a no-brainer,"  said Susan Kerns, Milwaukee Film Festival executive director. "This city loves Bob Uecker so much, local filmmakers, world premiere, it’s like all of the forces aligned for the perfect moment."

Big picture view:

The Milwaukee Film Festival runs April 16 through April 30 and is one of the Midwest’s largest film festivals. For more information, visit the festival's website.

Related

Milwaukee Film Festival takes place April 16-30
article

Milwaukee Film Festival takes place April 16-30

Kristopher Pollard, Membership & Giving Director at Milwaukee Film, shares a few films to check out during this year's Milwaukee Film Festival.

The Source: The Milwaukee Film Festival provided information in this report.

EntertainmentThings To DoBob UeckerMilwaukee BrewersMilwaukeeNews