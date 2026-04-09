Milwaukee Fieldhouse Flats groundbreaking; apartments at Deer District
MILWAUKEE - A groundbreaking will be held on Thursday, April 9, for Fieldhouse Flats, a $110 million mixed-use development and workforce housing project at the corner of N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue and Juneau Avenue in Milwaukee.
FOX6 News plans to stream the groundbreaking, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday.
Fieldhouse Flats project
What we know:
A news release says the mixed-use development is planned to feature 269 workforce apartment units, 40,000 square feet of commercial space, including a Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) shared-use athletic training facility, and a 278-stall parking garage.
Rendering of Fieldhouse Flats, Milwaukee
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At the 1 p.m. news conference, the following people are expected to speak: David Crowley, Milwaukee County Executive; Cavalier Johnson, Mayor of Milwaukee; Milele Coggs, Milwaukee District 6 Alderwoman; Elmer Moore Jr., Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority Executive Director; Anthony Cruz, Ed. D., MATC President; Michael Belot, Milwaukee Bucks Senior Vice President of Business Operations and Chief Real Estate Development Officer; and Joshua Jeffers, Founder & CEO of J. Jeffers & Co.
This is a developing story.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by Deer District, J. Jeffers & Co. and Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC).