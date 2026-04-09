Milwaukee Fieldhouse Flats groundbreaking; apartments at Deer District

The Brief A groundbreaking ceremony will be held in Milwaukee on Thursday, April 9, for the $110 million Fieldhouse Flats mixed-use development. The project will provide 269 workforce housing units and a 278-stall parking garage. The site includes 40,000 square feet of commercial space, featuring a shared-use athletic training facility for MATC.



A groundbreaking will be held on Thursday, April 9, for Fieldhouse Flats, a $110 million mixed-use development and workforce housing project at the corner of N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue and Juneau Avenue in Milwaukee.

FOX6 News plans to stream the groundbreaking, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday.

Fieldhouse Flats project

What we know:

A news release says the mixed-use development is planned to feature 269 workforce apartment units, 40,000 square feet of commercial space, including a Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) shared-use athletic training facility, and a 278-stall parking garage.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Rendering of Fieldhouse Flats, Milwaukee

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At the 1 p.m. news conference, the following people are expected to speak: David Crowley, Milwaukee County Executive; Cavalier Johnson, Mayor of Milwaukee; Milele Coggs, Milwaukee District 6 Alderwoman; Elmer Moore Jr., Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority Executive Director; Anthony Cruz, Ed. D., MATC President; Michael Belot, Milwaukee Bucks Senior Vice President of Business Operations and Chief Real Estate Development Officer; and Joshua Jeffers, Founder & CEO of J. Jeffers & Co.

This is a developing story.