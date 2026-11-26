The Brief Over 3,000 people attended the Festival Foods Milwaukee Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning. Proceeds went to the West Suburban and Southwest YMCAs for memberships and programs. Combined, over 36,000 people ran the event across 12 Wisconsin locations.



To cancel out all those upcoming calories at Thanksgiving dinner, over 3,000 people showed up to the Festival Foods Milwaukee Turkey Trot on Thursday morning.

Festival Foods Turkey Trot

Local perspective:

It might have been the promise of stuffing or just the great weather compared to last year, but everyone was amped to be there.

"It's a lot of people, and it's loud and energetic," said Brooke Reese, who was running in the 2-mile race.

Three different trots were on the menu Thursday morning: a 5-mile run, a 2-mile run or walk, and a 2-mile dog jog.

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All the proceeds of the event went to the West Suburban and Southwest YMCAs to provide memberships and programs to those who cannot afford them. Tim Kobussen is the executive director for the West Suburban location.

What they're saying:

"A fabulous opportunity for us to provide greater access for people to come into the YMCA with healthier body, mind and spirit. It enables us to offer financial assistance to folks who are in situations where that's helpful," said Kobussen.

Festival Foods Turkey Trots were run Thursday at 12 other locations throughout the state. The energy in Milwaukee was so prevalent because people knew they were contributing to a cause.

"That's exactly why we're all here," race director Scott Stauske said. "It takes a village to put something like this on and it's a lot easier when you're able to tell people 'hey you're doing this for the good of the community.'"

And naturally, runners got pumpkin pies as a post-workout snack.

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"It doesn't get any higher than an a-plus," Kobussen said about the event. "This is fantastic. It's all about gratitude today. A different kind of warmth, but we're thrilled."

Combined, over 36,000 people ran the Turkey Trot through all 12 locations across Wisconsin.

This infectious energy was all across the state Thursday morning.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ben Hanson and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.