Milwaukee fatal stabbing: 18-year-old killed, 11-year-old in custody
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MILWAUKEE - One person is dead, and a child is in custody following a fatal stabbing in Milwaukee on Thursday evening, Nov. 19.
Fatal stabbing
What To Know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the stabbing happened just after 6 p.m. in the area of 41st and Keefe.
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The stabbing victim, an 18-year-old, was taken to a local hospital, where they died. The suspect, an 11-year-old, remained on scene and was taken into custody.
Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 crews also went to the scene.