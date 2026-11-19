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The Brief An 18-year-old died in a stabbing in Milwaukee on Thursday night, Nov. 19. The stabbing happened near 41st and Keefe. An 11-year-old child was taken into custody.



One person is dead, and a child is in custody following a fatal stabbing in Milwaukee on Thursday evening, Nov. 19.

Fatal stabbing

What To Know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the stabbing happened just after 6 p.m. in the area of 41st and Keefe.

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The stabbing victim, an 18-year-old, was taken to a local hospital, where they died. The suspect, an 11-year-old, remained on scene and was taken into custody.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.