Milwaukee fatal shooting Sunday; 19-year-old killed
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MILWAUKEE - A 19-year-old was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee on Sunday, July 26.
What we know:
Milwaukee police responded to the shooting scene near 73rd and Beckett at around 5:36 p.m.
A 19-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police continue to search for suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360; or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.