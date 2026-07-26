Milwaukee fatal shooting Sunday; 19-year-old killed

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The Brief A 19-year-old was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee on Sunday, July 26. The shooting happened near 73rd and Beckett. Police continue to search for whoever is responsible.



A 19-year-old was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee on Sunday, July 26.

What we know:

Milwaukee police responded to the shooting scene near 73rd and Beckett at around 5:36 p.m.

A 19-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police continue to search for suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360; or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.