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Milwaukee fatal shooting Sunday; 19-year-old killed

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
News
Published July 26, 2026 10:33 PM CDT
Published July 26, 2026 10:33 PM CDT
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • A 19-year-old was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee on Sunday, July 26.
    • The shooting happened near 73rd and Beckett.
    • Police continue to search for whoever is responsible.

MILWAUKEE - A 19-year-old was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee on Sunday, July 26.

What we know:

Milwaukee police responded to the shooting scene near 73rd and Beckett at around 5:36 p.m. 

A 19-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police continue to search for suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360; or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

NewsCrime and Public Safety