The Brief A 16-year-old boy was killed in a Milwaukee shooting on Saturday, Nov. 28. A 34-year-old was taken into custody. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.



A 16-year-old boy was killed in a Milwaukee shooting on Saturday, Nov. 28.

What we know:

According to Milwaukee police, a 16-year-old boy arrived at a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries related to a shooting. The victim later succumbed to his injuries.

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The shooting happened near 60th and Fond du Lac at around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28. Police took a 34-year-old suspect into custody.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.