Milwaukee fatal shooting Saturday; 16-year-old killed
MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old boy was killed in a Milwaukee shooting on Saturday, Nov. 28.
What we know:
According to Milwaukee police, a 16-year-old boy arrived at a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries related to a shooting. The victim later succumbed to his injuries.
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The shooting happened near 60th and Fond du Lac at around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28. Police took a 34-year-old suspect into custody.
What we don't know:
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: Information is from the Milwaukee Police Department.