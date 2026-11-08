Milwaukee fatal shooting; man sentenced to prison for killing his father

article

The Brief A man was sentenced to prison for shooting and killing his father in Milwaukee back in 2025. 29-year-old Miguel Ocasio was originally charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide, but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of 2nd-degree reckless homicide. A judge sentenced him to six years in prison and three years of extended supervision.



A man convicted of shooting and killing his own father near 16th and Rogers in Milwaukee was sentenced to prison.

Miguel Ocasio, 29, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of 2nd-degree reckless homicide for the shooting death of Miguel Arocho.

On Oct. 23, 2026, a judge sentenced Ocasio to six years in prison and three years of extended supervision, with credit for 344 days time served.

Related article

Fatal shooting | November 2025

The backstory:

A 28-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of fatally shooting his own father near 16th and Rogers. The accused is Miguel Ocasio – and he is charged with a single count of first-degree reckless homicide.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a shooting near 16th and Rogers on the city's south side on Thursday evening, Nov. 13. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a person lying in the gangway that had suffered a gunshot wound. The person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

A detective located six 9mm spent cartridge casings at the shooting scene. The "cases were from 4 feet to 26 feet" from the victim's body, the complaint says.

Scene near 16th and Rogers Thursday night

Investigators spoke with a woman who knew the victim. She indicated he was her stepfather and that the victim and her ex had gotten into an argument. She told police her ex pulled a gun on her stepfather and fired shots before running away.

Scene near 16th and Rogers, Milwaukee

The next day, police detectives interviewed the defendant. Ocasio told police he was talking with his ex-girlfriend when the victim, his father later identified as Miguel Arocho, "threatened him with a firearm and he, Ocasio, is not going to let anyone harm him," the complaint says. Ocasio told police he tried walking away. Ocasio then told police when his father came outside, he "then fired because he had been threatened, and he was scared," the complaint says. When asked by investigators if Ocasio saw anything in his father's hands, "he said that he did not see anything," the complaint says.