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Milwaukee fatal shooting Friday; 37-year-old killed

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News
Published September 4, 2026 11:13 PM CDT
Published September 4, 2026 11:13 PM CDT
article

Scene near 12th and Keefe

The Brief

    • A 37-year-old was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee on Friday, Sept. 4.
    • This happened near 12th and Keefe.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - A 37-year-old was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee on Friday, Sept. 4.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, officers responded to the scene near 12th and Keefe at around 6:30 p.m.

The 37-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Milwaukee police are investigating the shooting and are searching for a known suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360. To contact Crime Stoppers, call 414-224-TIPS or P3 tips app.

The Source: Information was sent to us by the Milwaukee Police Department.

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