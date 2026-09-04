Milwaukee fatal shooting Friday; 37-year-old killed
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MILWAUKEE - A 37-year-old was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee on Friday, Sept. 4.
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, officers responded to the scene near 12th and Keefe at around 6:30 p.m.
The 37-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Milwaukee police are investigating the shooting and are searching for a known suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360. To contact Crime Stoppers, call 414-224-TIPS or P3 tips app.
The Source: Information was sent to us by the Milwaukee Police Department.