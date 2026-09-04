Milwaukee fatal shooting Friday; 37-year-old killed

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The Brief A 37-year-old was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee on Friday, Sept. 4. This happened near 12th and Keefe. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.



A 37-year-old was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee on Friday, Sept. 4.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, officers responded to the scene near 12th and Keefe at around 6:30 p.m.

The 37-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Milwaukee police are investigating the shooting and are searching for a known suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360. To contact Crime Stoppers, call 414-224-TIPS or P3 tips app.