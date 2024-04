article

At least one person is dead after a shooting in Milwaukee that happened Wednesday night, April 10.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed they were called to the scene near 91st and Congress around 8:30 p.m.

It's currently unclear what led up to the shooting.

