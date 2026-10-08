Milwaukee fatal shooting near 42nd and Good Hope; 1 dead, 1 wounded
MILWAUKEE - One person was killed, and another person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 8.
Shooting details
What To Know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 2:50 p.m., two people were shot in the area of 42nd and Good Hope.
A 20-year-old was killed, and a 32-year-old was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
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The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Milwaukee police are looking for the person or persons responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 crews also went to the scene.