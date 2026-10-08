Milwaukee fatal shooting near 42nd and Good Hope; 1 dead, 1 wounded

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The Brief Two people were shot near 42nd and Good Hope in Milwaukee on Thursday afternoon. A 20-year-old was killed, and a 32-year-old was injured. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police.



One person was killed, and another person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 8.

Shooting details

What To Know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 2:50 p.m., two people were shot in the area of 42nd and Good Hope.

A 20-year-old was killed, and a 32-year-old was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

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The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are looking for the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.