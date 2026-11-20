Milwaukee fatal shooting at 40th and Custer, 20-year-old killed
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MILWAUKEE - One person was shot and killed at Custer Playfield in Milwaukee on Friday night, Nov. 20.
Shooting details
What To Know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just after 7 p.m. a 20-year-old was shot at Custer Playfield near 40th and Custer.
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The shooting victim died at the scene.
MPD tips
What you can do:
This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee police are looking for those responsible.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 crews also went to the scene.