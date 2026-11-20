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The Brief A 20-year-old was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee on Friday night, Nov. 20. The shooting happened at Custer Playfield, at 40th and Custer. Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to contact MPD.



One person was shot and killed at Custer Playfield in Milwaukee on Friday night, Nov. 20.

Shooting details

What To Know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just after 7 p.m. a 20-year-old was shot at Custer Playfield near 40th and Custer.

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The shooting victim died at the scene.

MPD tips

What you can do:

This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee police are looking for those responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use P3 Tips app.