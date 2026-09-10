Milwaukee fatal shooting at 27th and Walnut; man criminally charged

The Brief A Milwaukee man has been criminally charged in a drive-by shooting near a food truck back on Aug. 28. Lexus Ford is accused of shooting at two people, killing one of them. In court on Thursday, his cash bond was set at $250,000.



A Milwaukee man has been criminally charged in a drive-by shooting in late August that left one person dead and another person injured.

Lexus Ford, 34, has been charged with the following counts:

1st-Degree Reckless Homicide, Use of a Dangerous Weapon

1st Degree Reckless Injury, Use of a Dangerous Weapon

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Lexus Ford

The shooting happened back on Friday, Aug. 28, near 27th and Walnut. Police said a 39-year-old victim died at the scene, and a 33-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries. The 39-year-old was later identified by family as Michael T. Jackson.

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Shooting and investigation

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police officers responded to a couple of ShotSpotter alerts in the area of 27th and Walnut at about 3:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 28. When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims, of whom Michael T. Jackson was pronounced dead at 4:15 a.m.

The surviving shooting victim said he was working at a food truck and later both he and Jackson were walking towards his car when he saw what he believed to be a gray sedan pull up alongside of them. The passenger window opened and then he heard gunfire. Police recovered more than a dozen empty 9mm shell casings at the scene.

The complaint goes on to say that security footage showed a Ford Focus circling the area before the shooting and then fleeing the scene shortly afterwards. Flock license plate readers identified a 2005–2007 tan Ford Focus with a black rear bumper and temporary tags. Law enforcement records confirmed the vehicle was owned by Lexus Ford.

Interviews

What we know:

An associate of Ford told police that Ford met with them shortly after the incident, crying and emotional. He admitted that he had shot and killed someone after his vehicle was stolen and that he needed to go on the run.

The complaint goes on to say that in a mirandized interview with police, Ford admitted he was "livid" after losing his keys and having his Jeep stolen. Ford later found his Jeep nearby and saw Jackson taking items from it, including his firearm. During that interview, Ford also identified Jackson from a photo and admitted to the conflict over the stolen Jeep.

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In court

What we know:

Lexus Ford made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County Court on Thursday, Sept. 10, where his cash bound was set at $250,000.

Lexus Ford (top right)

Ford has a bail/bond hearing set for Sept. 16. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for the day after.