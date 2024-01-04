Milwaukee fatal shooting; victim shot near 27th and Highland

article

Milwaukee police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 49-year-old person near 27th and Highland on Thursday, Jan. 4.

Officials say the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police are seeking an unknown shooter.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.