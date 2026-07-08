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Milwaukee fatal pedestrian crash; I-43 NB at Capitol Drive off-ramp

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee
Published July 8, 2026 5:41 AM CDT
Published July 8, 2026 5:41 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal pedestrian accident.
    • The crash happened around 12:04 a.m. on I-43 at the Capitol Drive off-ramp.
    • This is a developing story.

MILWAUKEE - A person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Milwaukee early Wednesday morning, July 8. 

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 12:04 a.m. on northbound I-43 at the Capitol Drive off-ramp. 

The crash temporarily shut down all northbound lanes of I-43 between Keefe Avenue and Capitol Drive. All lanes have opened. 

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The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office. 

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