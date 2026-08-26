Milwaukee fatal pedestrian crash; 77-year-old in custody
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MILWAUKEE - A 75-year-old was killed after being hit while crossing the street in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
What we know:
Milwaukee police responded to the crash scene near North and Finlayson at around 8:15 p.m.
A 75-year-old was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.
The victim was crossing Finlayson when a vehicle going west on North Avenue hit them.
The driver, a 77-year-old, remained on scene and was taken into custody.
Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
The Source: Information in this post was sent to us by the Milwaukee Police Department.