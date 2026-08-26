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Milwaukee fatal pedestrian crash; 77-year-old in custody

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
News
Published August 26, 2026 10:53 PM CDT
Published August 26, 2026 10:53 PM CDT
article

Scene near North Avenue and Finlayson Street

The Brief

    • A 75-year-old was killed after being hit while crossing the street in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
    • The crash happened near North Avenue and Finlayson.
    • A 77-year-old was taken into custody at the scene.

MILWAUKEE - A 75-year-old was killed after being hit while crossing the street in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

What we know:

Milwaukee police responded to the crash scene near North and Finlayson at around 8:15 p.m.

A 75-year-old was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The victim was crossing Finlayson when a vehicle going west on North Avenue hit them.

The driver, a 77-year-old, remained on scene and was taken into custody.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

The Source: Information in this post was sent to us by the Milwaukee Police Department.

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