Milwaukee fatal motorcycle crash; Teutonia and Finn, 1 arrested
MILWAUKEE - A 32-year-old is dead after a motorcycle crash near Teutonia and Finn in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, July 22.
What we know:
According to police, an SUV traveling southbound on Teutonia Avenue attempted a left turn and crossed into the path of an oncoming motorcycle.
The 32-year-old motorcyclist lost control and collided with the SUV.
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The motorcyclist sustained severe injuries in the crash and was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
The driver of the SUV was arrested, and charges are under review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.