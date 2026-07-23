Milwaukee fatal motorcycle crash; Teutonia and Finn, 1 arrested

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Wednesday night. A 32-year-old motorcyclist died at the hospital after colliding with an SUV. The 27-year-old SUV driver was arrested.



A 32-year-old is dead after a motorcycle crash near Teutonia and Finn in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, July 22.

What we know:

According to police, an SUV traveling southbound on Teutonia Avenue attempted a left turn and crossed into the path of an oncoming motorcycle.

The 32-year-old motorcyclist lost control and collided with the SUV.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The motorcyclist sustained severe injuries in the crash and was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The driver of the SUV was arrested, and charges are under review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.