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Milwaukee fatal motorcycle crash; 24-year-old dead

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News
Published August 8, 2026 4:43 PM CDT
Published August 8, 2026 4:43 PM CDT
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • A 24-year-old is dead after a motorcycle crash in Milwaukee's east side.
    • The crash happened late Friday night near Commerce Street and North Avenue.
    • Impairment does not appear to be a factor.

MILWAUKEE - A 24-year-old is dead after losing control of their motorcycle and crashing in Milwaukee's east side late Friday night, Aug. 7.

What we know:

Milwaukee police responded to the crash scene at around 11:53 p.m. near Commerce and North. 

The 24-year-old motorcyclist lost control, crashed and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Impairment did not appear to be a factor, according to MPD.

The Source: Information in this post was sent to FOX6 News by the Milwaukee Police Department.

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