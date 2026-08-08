Milwaukee fatal motorcycle crash; 24-year-old dead

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The Brief A 24-year-old is dead after a motorcycle crash in Milwaukee's east side. The crash happened late Friday night near Commerce Street and North Avenue. Impairment does not appear to be a factor.



A 24-year-old is dead after losing control of their motorcycle and crashing in Milwaukee's east side late Friday night, Aug. 7.

What we know:

Milwaukee police responded to the crash scene at around 11:53 p.m. near Commerce and North.

The 24-year-old motorcyclist lost control, crashed and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Impairment did not appear to be a factor, according to MPD.