Milwaukee fatal motorcycle crash; 24-year-old dead
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MILWAUKEE - A 24-year-old is dead after losing control of their motorcycle and crashing in Milwaukee's east side late Friday night, Aug. 7.
What we know:
Milwaukee police responded to the crash scene at around 11:53 p.m. near Commerce and North.
The 24-year-old motorcyclist lost control, crashed and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Impairment did not appear to be a factor, according to MPD.
The Source: Information in this post was sent to FOX6 News by the Milwaukee Police Department.