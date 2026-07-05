Milwaukee fatal motorcycle crash; 1 dead, 1 in custody
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MILWAUKEE - A 29-year-old is dead after a motorcycle crash that happened near Locust and Booth streets late Saturday night, July 4.
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a vehicle going south on Booth hit a motorcycle that was on Locust. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 31-year-old driver of the vehicle was taken into custody. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
The Source: All information in this post is from the Milwaukee Police Department.