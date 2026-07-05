Milwaukee fatal motorcycle crash; 1 dead, 1 in custody

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The Brief A 29-year-old was killed in a motorcycle crash in Milwaukee late Saturday night, July 4. A 31-year-old was arrested. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. The investigation remains ongoing.



A 29-year-old is dead after a motorcycle crash that happened near Locust and Booth streets late Saturday night, July 4.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a vehicle going south on Booth hit a motorcycle that was on Locust. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 31-year-old driver of the vehicle was taken into custody. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.