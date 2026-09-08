Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run sparks calls to address reckless driving

The Brief A hit-and-run on Milwaukee's Teutonia Avenue killed a 24-year-old and injured another person who tried to help. This marks the fourth traffic fatality on this stretch of Teutonia Avenue since 2021. Nearby residents are demanding speed humps, stop signs, and traffic-calming measures near a nearby school.



People who live along one of Milwaukee’s main north-south thoroughfares say the city and elected leaders need to do more to address reckless driving on their stretch of roadway, which has again taken the life of one person, and injured another who came to their aid.

Tuesday fatal hit-and-run

What we know:

It was around 11:15 pm on Monday, Sept. 8, 2026, Milwaukee Police say a 24-year-old person was hit by a hit-and-run driver near Teutonia and Ruby. A person who witnessed the crash, a 44-year-old, was tending to the first victim when a second car hit the pair.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee police say the 24-year-old died at the scene; the 44-year-old is expected to be okay.

Related article

What they're saying:

"When is this going to stop?" asked Maggie Sluzala, as she held her 10-month-old daughter, as the two sat on their front porch with traffic whizzing past, faster than the posted 30 mph.

"Speed humps, stop signs," Sluzala said, when asked what needs to be done. "I'm pretty sure if there's speed humps here, cars will slow down. If they don't, their car's going to break. How much more accidents are going to happen here? How many more deaths are going to happen here before somebody actually does something about it."

Crashes on Teutonia

Dig deeper:

Not including Monday’s fatal hit-and-run crash, state data shows three people have been killed in vehicle-related crashes on that stretch of Teutonia Avenue since 2021.

In August 2025, 66-year-old Jimmie Betties was killed by a hit-and-run driver; in September 2023, 23-year-old Jacklyn Roark was hit by a driver; and in September 2021, a person was killed near Teutonia and Roosevelt.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Sluzala’s frustration was echoed by several other residents FOX6 spoke with, who live along Teutonia.

In July, the Milwaukee Common Council approved funding for constructing raised crosswalks on Teutonia at the cross streets of Ruby and Roosevelt, with Lloyd Barbee Montessori School on that stretch of Teutonia.

"It's not safe. This area in general is not safe, and it shouldn't be a main street," said Sluzala, who also has 11 and 9-year-old girls, and doesn’t allow them to play outside. "This should just be a side street—a two-way, one-way with stop signs, speed humps, cameras, all of that. You have a school right down the street, down the block. Like, what else? How much more?"