Milwaukee hit-and-run crash; pedestrian dead, bystander injured
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a crash on Monday, Sept. 7, left a pedestrian dead and a bystander injured on the city's north side.
Fatal crash
What we know:
According to police, a vehicle struck a pedestrian near Teutonia and Ruby at approximately 11:15 p.m. and fled the scene.
A 44-year-old bystander who witnessed the initial crash stopped to render aid to the victim. While assisting, the witness and the pedestrian were struck by a second southbound vehicle.
The 24-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The injured bystander was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Teutonia and Ruby, Milwaukee
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The driver of the second vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation, while authorities continue to search for the driver of the initial hit-and-run vehicle.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.