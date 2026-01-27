Milwaukee fatal crash near 76th and Florist; vehicle catches fire

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning, Jan. 27. The crash happened near 76th and Florist around 1 a.m. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.



One person is dead after a crash near 76th and Florist in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Jan. 27. A shooting was reported in the area shortly before the crash occurred. At this time, it is unclear if the two are connected.

Fatal crash

What we know:

According to Milwaukee police, the driver was headed north on 76th Street around 1 a.m. when the vehicle veered off the street, crashed, and started on fire.

The driver of the vehicle is unidentified at this time and was pronounced deceased on scene.

Shooting scene

What we know:

Approximately 20 minutes before the crash, Milwaukee police responded to a shooting about a block away, near 76th and Bobolink.

The victim, a 32-year-old, sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

What we don't know:

It is unknown at this time if the two incidents are related.

76th and Bobolink, Milwaukee

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.