Milwaukee fatal crash; driver hit tree near 84th and Hampton

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The Brief One person is dead after a crash near 84th and Hampton in Milwaukee. The wreck happened around 9:40 p.m. on Thursday, May 7. The driver died at the hospital.



One person is dead after a crash in Milwaukee on Thursday night, May 7.

What we know:

Milwaukee police say the wreck happened around 9:40 p.m. near 84th and Hampton.

The driver, identified as an 18-year-old, was traveling southbound on N. 84th Street when the vehicle struck a tree. The driver died at the hospital.

Milwaukee fatal crash near 84th and Hampton

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What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.