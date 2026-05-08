Milwaukee fatal crash; driver hit tree near 84th and Hampton
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MILWAUKEE - One person is dead after a crash in Milwaukee on Thursday night, May 7.
What we know:
Milwaukee police say the wreck happened around 9:40 p.m. near 84th and Hampton.
The driver, identified as an 18-year-old, was traveling southbound on N. 84th Street when the vehicle struck a tree. The driver died at the hospital.
Milwaukee fatal crash near 84th and Hampton
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What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwakee Police Department.